1/
Duane John Palm
1944-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane John Palm, age 76, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

A Celebration of Life for Duane will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston, MN, at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020, with a time of visitation from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Pastor Greg Isaacson will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, MN, immediately following the service. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.

Services entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Inurnment
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved