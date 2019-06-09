|
|
Dulice Marie Reitmeier, 92, Moorhead, MN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Dulice was born December 10, 1926, to Wilfred and Laura (Carpenter) Casavan in Crookston, MN. She was raised in Key West, MN, and as a young girl loved to roller skate at her parents' roller rink in Key West with her siblings. She attended school in Fisher, MN, prior to moving to California in 1942.
Dulice worked in the shipyards during WWII in Wilmington, CA, maintaining all the local servicemen and women's uniforms who were serving our country at that time. She lived with her family in Lomita, CA, during this time period.
Dulice met Delbert Reitmeier in Beltrami, MN, at the local dance hall in 1948. They were married February 21, 1949, in Crookston, MN, at their pastor's home. They were married for 64 wonderful years! They moved to Saginaw, MI, right after their honeymoon.
In 1958, they moved and settled into their new home north of Moorhead. This proved to be a wonderful neighborhood for Dulice and her family for many years to come. She was a great homemaker, a wonderful cook, and an excellent baker! Her shrimp salads, banana cream pies, saginaw and super duper cookies were very much enjoyed by all of her family, especially her five grandchildren that she so enjoyed baking for.
Dulice loved to go camping and fishing all over Minnesota, but truly enjoyed their lake home on Upper Red Lake in Waskish, MN, with her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling in their motorhome to AZ, CA, FL, and TX during their retirement years. They spent many happy winters at an RV Park in McAllen, TX, with their friends and family from the Crookston area.
Dulice liked shopping frequently at her favorite department stores, Herbergers and Christopher & Banks, especially with her two daughters, Deb and Karen. She was one classy lady and a very sharp dresser!
She enjoyed playing bingo and computer games, attending chapel and music events, and exercising weekly in the Wellness Center.
Thank you to all the nurses and staff at Eventide on Eighth and Hospice of the Red River Valley for your loving care and support for mom. Your respect and compassion were very much appreciated.
Dulice is survived by her two daughters, Deb (Don) Hersrud, and Karen (Darryl) Hersrud, both Moorhead; five grandchildren, Michael (Polie Campiteli) Hersrud, Scott (Sally) Hersrud, Curtis (Karen) Reitmeier, Kevin (Crystal) Reitmeier, and Stacy (Collin) Hersrud Lundborg; and four great-grandchildren, Miles, Leo and Edwin Hersrud, and Liam Reitmeier; one stepgreat-grandchild, Micah Lundborg; her sister, Shirley DeRosia, MI; and her brother, Don (Sally) Casavan, MI; and many special nieces and nephews.
Dulice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Delbert; her son, Rodney; Rod's wife, Anne; her parents, Wilfred and Laura; her brother, Allery; and her sisters, Bernice and Elaine.
Dulice is once again reunited with her loving husband Delbert. We know you'll be dancing up a storm in heaven now. We love you and we will miss you!
Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM, with a funeral at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Korsmo Funeral Chapel, Moorhead. Pastor Stephen Streed will officiate. Burial will be at 2 PM Tuesday, at Oakdale Cemetery, Crookston.
Online guestbook: www.korsmofuneralservice.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from June 9 to June 10, 2019