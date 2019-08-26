|
|
The beautiful life of Edna Minnie Anderson ended on August 7, 2019. Edna took her last breath with her family by her side at the same farm where she had lived for the last 62 years. Edna had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia with Lewy Bodies. Dementia is a horrible disease and Edna had not been herself for many years.
Edna was raised on a farm near Euclid, MN. Her family included 2 sisters, Bernice Sherry and Arlene Huot and 3 brothers, Harold, Martin, and Clifford. Harold and Martin preceded Edna in death. Her parents, Minnie and Werner Schulz are both deceased.
In 1957 Edna married Sidney Anderson and lived on the farm by Fisher, MN. They raised 4 daughters, Carolyn, Jaci, Denise and Suzy. Edna was blessed with 3 son-in-laws, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Her greatest gift to her family is a deep love for the Lord.
The family invites you to attend Edna's memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fisher, MN on Friday, August 30th at 2pm. Visitation: 1 hour prior to the memorial service.
Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com
Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019