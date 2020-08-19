Edna Sargent, age 93 of Osakis passed into her new life on Monday, August 10, 2020 from the Galeon Community Memorial Home in Osakis.
Edna Adell Paulsrud was born on February 27, 1927 in Nielsville, MN to Julius and Cora (Viker) Paulsrud. She attended Climax High School, then graduated from Northwest School of Agriculture, now known as the University of Minnesota, Crookston campus. She was active in 4-H and later became a County Extension Agent for two Minnesota counties. She married Clarence Sargent in 1945 and they farmed outside Crookston, later moved to St. Paul and in 1958 moved to Osakis. Edna was a devoted wife and a kind, encouraging mother. She was active in her church and community, serving in many ways as help was needed. She and Clarence were among the founders of the Osakis Community Memorial Home, where Edna later enjoyed serving as Activities Director. More recently she appreciated the kind care given her by the attentive staff of the Home. She was a gracious hostess, enjoying sharing her home and fresh baked treats. Edna was proud of her Norwegian heritage, and she was especially proud of her children and grandchildren. Edna had a thoughtful, generous spirit, always willing to help as she was able. She loved nature and was blessed with a green thumb, tending several gardens in her yard and then sharing flowers, vegetables and apples with friends and neighbors.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Clarence, her parents, three brothers and two sisters; son-in-law, Dennis Warcup. Edna will be remembered in the hearts of her children, Jim (Diane) Sargent of Brookfield, WI, Margaret (John) Gunderson of Detroit Lakes, MN, Diana Moon and Janna Warcup, both of Fargo, ND; 4 grandchildren, Betsy (Robert) Engle and children, Marcus and Clara; Katie (Zachary) Sattler and son, August; Dave (Elaina) Moon, Debbie Moon; sister-in-law, Marlys Engelstad; many nieces and nephews.
Edna's family would like to thank the Galeon staff for their excellent care, compassion and kindness. Memorials are preferred to Galeon Community Memorial Home (410 W Main, Osakis, MN 56360) or donor's choice.
Interment will be in Crookston, MN. Arrangements by Roy-Hetland Funeral Home, Osakis, MN where her service may be viewed under Edna's obituary page at www.royhetland.com