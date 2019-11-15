|
|
Edward Currie of Crookston, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Service in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner Officiating. Burial will be held at St. Dorothy Catholic Cemetery at Dorothy, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.
Edward Steve Currie was born April 16, 1940 in Grafton, MN son of the late Lawrence and Josephine (Olczak) Currie. He was raised in Grafton and attended Oakwood School. The family moved near Wylie, MN in 1959. He worked various jobs in the area until moving to the Minneapolis area where he lived for several years. He returned to Crookston where he worked at American Crystal until his retirement.
Ed enjoyed working on and spending time tinkering on his cars and always was up for a trip to the car dealers or parts store.
Ed is survived by his siblings Teresa Solarski of Grand Forks, ND , Lorraine Cota of St. Hilaire, MN, Ernestine (Richard) Klipping of Red Lake Falls, MN, Evelyn (Lawrence) Boutain of Thief River Falls, MN, Duane (Leslie) Currie of Coon Rapids, MN along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Roseanne Currie and Donna Boutain, brothers-in-law Alex Boutain Jr. and Leo Cota.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019