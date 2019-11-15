Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Service
216 7Th St Sw
Red Lake Falls, MN 56750
(218) 253-2128
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Currie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Steve Currie


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Steve Currie Obituary
Edward Currie of Crookston, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Service in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner Officiating. Burial will be held at St. Dorothy Catholic Cemetery at Dorothy, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

Edward Steve Currie was born April 16, 1940 in Grafton, MN son of the late Lawrence and Josephine (Olczak) Currie. He was raised in Grafton and attended Oakwood School. The family moved near Wylie, MN in 1959. He worked various jobs in the area until moving to the Minneapolis area where he lived for several years. He returned to Crookston where he worked at American Crystal until his retirement.

Ed enjoyed working on and spending time tinkering on his cars and always was up for a trip to the car dealers or parts store.

Ed is survived by his siblings Teresa Solarski of Grand Forks, ND , Lorraine Cota of St. Hilaire, MN, Ernestine (Richard) Klipping of Red Lake Falls, MN, Evelyn (Lawrence) Boutain of Thief River Falls, MN, Duane (Leslie) Currie of Coon Rapids, MN along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Roseanne Currie and Donna Boutain, brothers-in-law Alex Boutain Jr. and Leo Cota.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -