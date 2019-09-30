|
Edwin "Ed" Beiswenger, age 68, of Moorhead, MN, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
If you are reading this, you must have known Ed. He knew a lot of people, though he wasn't particularly social; when you live your life with purpose, you can't help but leave a legacy.
You may have played tennis with him in high school or college, cheered the Bison or Vikings or even shared laughs over a beer at Junkyard. But did you ever snuggle under the covers listening to one of his bedtime stories? He never ran out of ideas.
You probably knew he loved sports, but you never heard him whisper, "I'm right here loving you" as you fell asleep. Patti heard those sweet words for 44 years (she still does).
Perhaps you met him at the Ballroom Dance Club and saw him gliding across the floor looking at Patti as if she was the only one in the room. They say one of the best things a father can do for his children is love their mother. If you saw them dancing, you know he had that covered.
Some saw his his hands calloused from farming, but did you ever see the softness in his eyes as he lifted his grandkids into the cab of the old John Deere? Oh how he loved his grandchildren! Bad weather and 235 miles didn't keep him from concerts, youth sports, Christmas programs, and trips to the zoo. He held many titles in his life, but grandpa was his favorite.
You may have seen him lose his temper, but did you ever see his calm wisdom in a crisis? "What's my first rule?" he'd say. "Don't Panic," was the appropriate response. Then he would get to work doing what needed to be done.
And when Patti was diagnosed with cancer, he got right to work. He learned everything he could. He left his job to be with her and manage her care plan. He told her not to worry about the cost, because nothing mattered without her. Such love. Such commitment.
Maybe you worked with him at KQWB, KDLM or KVRR. If so, you won't be surprised to hear that he never gave up. He didn't know how to do anything but his best. He was a problem solver and always had a plan.
Or maybe he drove you to your appointments, taking the best routes and carefully avoiding potholes and bumps. He looked forward to some of the "regulars" with Metro Senior Rides and enjoyed the conversations and stories.
If you knew him well, you probably had the chance to see his passion for this country and freedom. He understood the importance of our Republic and The Constitution. He was a defender of life and liberty and worked along with others to promote awareness and civic involvement.
In everything he did, he kept Christ his central focus. He parents taught him that, and it was the most important thing he passed on to his own children and grandchildren. It was his first and last concern. Serving on the church council and as an elder was an honor and a calling, though sometimes he needed a gentle reminder that the burden didn't rest all on him-"God is in control - we just do the work he sets before us."
On July 15, 2019 doctors found stage IV kidney cancer. As always, he began making a plan, but there weren't a lot of options. He did his best. He never gave up. He kept the nurses laughing, cheered the Twins towards the playoffs, and shared tips on how to properly clean teeth. He lived. He prayed. He trusted.
And now he's gone, but don't panic… God has a plan.
Edwin Albert Beiswenger Jr. was born Sept. 27, 1950, the first born of Edwin and Dorothy Beiswenger.
Baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fisher, MN
Confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Crookston, MN
Graduated from Crookston High School
Associates Degree from Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato, MN
Bachelors Degree from NDSU, Fargo, ND
Masters of Business/Marketing from the University of Mary, Bismarck, ND
Married to Patricia Anne McConnell on December 6, 1975
Children: Daniel Edwin Beiswenger (Lisa), Leah Patricia Ybarra (Andy), Elizabeth Marie Jenkins (Kyle)
Grandchildren: John Beiswenger, Isaiah, Olivia and Evan Ybarra, Keegan, Kailyn and Ashlyn Jenkins
Siblings: Diane Lehrkamp (Bob), Cathy Krentz (Mike), Jocelyn Lerol (Todd), Brothers and Sisters In-Law: Daniel McConnell, Joseph McConnell, Therese Swenson (Earl), Richard McConnell, Catherine Bedore (Dave), Marian Munn (Kelly), Margaret Shimpa (Rob), Laura Brekken (Brad), Dominic McConnell (Sara)
Proceeded in death by his father Edwin Albert Beiswenger Sr. and Patricia's parents, Albert & Peggy McConnell.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., with a prayer service starting at 7:00 P.M., at Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church in Moorhead. The funeral service will be on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Fisher, MN.
