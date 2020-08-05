Elaine C. Monroe, 86, of Cle Elum, WA passed away on July 18, 2020 in Tucson, AZ after suffering a heart attack in early June. Elaine was born in Crookston, MN November 18, 1933, the second of four children to Thomas and Doria Fortier.
At the age of nineteen Elaine moved to Seattle where she met her husband, Gene. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in January 2020.
She lived in Redmond, WA for a number of years, before retiring to Cle Elum over 30 years ago. After numerous trips around the country, including to Alaska and Canada, Elaine and Gene decided to spend winters in Yuma, AZ.
Elaine is survived by her husband Gene, and her children who all reside in Washington State, Loren (Robbin) of Port Townsend, Yvonne (Dennis) of Redmond, Gary (Diane) of Colville, Lee (Alice) of White Salmon, and Perry (Debbie) of Woodinville; and eight grandchildren: Chris, Shane, Maria, Chad, Kendra, Kalli, Jeremy, and Jessica. One great grandson, Abraham. She is also survived by her sister Rose Moran of Fargo, ND, brothers Ron Fortier of Grand Forks, ND and LeRoy Fortier of Crookston, MN, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
For full obituary, please visit: sunsethillsfuneralhome.com