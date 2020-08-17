Eleanor Isabelle Radi, 93, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent with her daughters at her side.Eleanor was born in Higdem Township of Polk County, near East Grand Forks, on June 28, 1927 to Carl T. Olson and Esther Larson. Eleanor was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She attended elementary school at a country school near Fertile, and as she entered the 7th grade began living with her Uncle Carl and Aunt Lena Broden. Eleanor graduated from Crookston's Central High School with the Class of 1945. She then began working at the local Supreme Dairy. A young man by the name of Earl Radi, also employed at the Dairy, took notice of Eleanor and pursued every opportunity to get her to notice him. As Earl said many times, "I never ate so much ice cream in my life." Eleanor and Earl were united in marriage on November 24, 1946 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Crookston. Their union was blessed by the births of daughters, Sheila and Brenda, who they raised in a very loving home. Eleanor continued her working career with Crookston Building and Loan, which went through several name changes over the years, including Crookston Savings and Loan, First Federal Savings and Loan, Northland Federal Savings and Loan, and Twin City Federal. After a long and rewarding career that spanned over 42 years, Eleanor retired in 1988.Eleanor and Earl enjoyed many fun summers with the girls as they went camping, hunting, and fishing. Playing cards and board games with them made for many fun times. During their golden years Eleanor and Earl made wonderful memories throughout their travels; from the Florida Keys to Canada's Banff National Park and many points in between. They spent 17 winters as residents of Trophy Gardens Park in Alamo, TX and Minnesota summers at Lake Winnibigoshish, Red Lake, and Springsteel Island, Lake of the Woods. Eleanor and Earl enjoyed "collecting" new friends wherever they went. St. Paul's Lutheran Church was a central part of their lives and faith. Eleanor was very active in WELCA and the quilters group; and enjoyed making doughnuts and lefsa for the fall sale, and helping the work and serve circle with weddings and funerals. She loved spending time in her flower and vegetables gardens, canning, sewing, and hosting family dinners. She and Earl were honored several years ago as Crookston's Experienced Americans at a reception held at the Golden Link. Very sadly, Earl passed away on January 26, 2013.Eleanor enjoyed living everyday to the fullest, and was always happy, smiling, and trying to make everyone's day better. She was a caring & loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Eleanor loved serving others through her job, church, and family.Eleanor is very lovingly survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila and Randy Hanson of Crookston, MN and Brenda and Kim Nelson of Sioux City, IA; grandsons, Christopher Hanson (Steph Casmer) of New Hope, MN and Michael Hanson of Crookston; great-grandson, Conner Hanson of Crookston; siblings: Curtis Olson of Eugene, OR, Carole (Ken) Rhodes of Junction, OR, and Fern Jones of Payette, ID; sisters-in-law: Marilyn Radi (Charles) Arneson of Watertown, SD, Linda Jorgenson of Erskine, MN, and Sandy Jorgenson of Fergus Falls, MN. In addition to Earl, her beloved husband of 66 years, Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Olson and Esther Larson; parents-in-law, Emil and Selma Radi; sister, Iva (Ernest) Tupa; and twin brothers, Harold and Harvey Jorgenson. Blessed be the memory of Eleanor Isabelle Radi.A memorial service for Eleanor Radi will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Oakdale Cemetery Columbarium in Crookston, with The Rev. Loren Mellum, officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 to 10:00am. Please bring a lawn chair, and umbrella/sunglasses if needed. You are also asked to please wear a mask. Memorials may given in Eleanor's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Villa St. Vincent Foundation.