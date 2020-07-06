1/1
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Anderson
1934 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Anderson, age 86, of Fisher, MN. Passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home. Betty was born to Melvin and Irene (Reader) Fenno on February 20, 1934 in Berlin, North Dakota. Over the years that Betty was growing up the family moved several times, first to Colman, South Dakota, Wabasso, Danube, and Olivia Minnesota, Kalispell, Montana and back to Berlin, North Dakota before moving to Wheaton, Minnesota where she graduated from high school and finally to Crookston. Betty completed the nursing program at Bethesda Hospital in Crookston and worked as a nurse for several years, including at St. Francis Hospital before venturing out to Colorado Springs and Helena, Montana. Her love of travel never left her. On April 10, 1965 she was united in marriage to John Anderson. After raising her son Tony and their children Richard, Mary and Margi, Betty and John retired to continue the travel adventure. They enjoyed winters in South Texas and summers at Rollag, Mn. When John passed away in 2001, Betty continued to travel between Texas and Rollag. The last several years she has spent the winters in Southern California with daughters Mary and Margi and until recently returned to spend at least part of the summers in Rollag. Besides her love of travel, Betty was a voracious reader, loved watching the Wild, the LA Kings the Twins and the Vikings and was always up for an adventure with her girls.

Family members who survive Betty include her children; Tony Fenno (Cindy) of Crookston, Richard Anderson of Fisher, Mary Anderson of Santa Barbara, CA, and Margi Anderson of Santa Barbara, CA. Betty's grandchildren; Sadie (Brady) Borslien , Alyssa Anderson, Jacob Anderson and greatgrandchild, Asher Borslien. Siblings who survive Betty are Lorraine (Cy) Weiser of Trenton, IL, Jerry (Heidi) Fenno of Crookston, MN, Steve (Maureen) Fenno of S. Milwaukee, Mike Fenno of Sioux Falls, SD, Mary (Chris) Hagelie of Remer, MN, and Margaret "Margo"(Rod) Eastby of Findlay, OH.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband John on November 12, 2001; brothers Jim and Tom Fenno; sisters Connie Thelen, Jeanne Fenno and great granddaughter Emma Rose Borslien.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Funeral Service: 2:30 PM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 702 Summit Ave., Crookston, MN
Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Church.
Interment: Greenwood Cemetery ~ Fisher, MN
Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com
Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
