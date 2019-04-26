|
Ellamae Longtin, age 84, of Crookston died April 23, 2019 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND surrounded by her family.
Ellamae Longtin was born May 10th, 1934 in Tilden Twp., Polk County, MN to Walter and Florence (Cote) Farden. She attended country school in Red Lake Falls. On June 1, 1954 she married Ludger Longtin. Sadly, he passed away in 1999. The couple was blessed with 7 children. After many military moves, they claimed Crookston as their home in 1969. Ellamae was an active member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate of Conception in Crookston, Catholic Daughters, and Red Hats.
Ellamae enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, embroidering, and many other crafts. Because she was so generous, many people were the recipients of her beautiful handiwork. Over the years she volunteered many hours at the hospital, Golden Link, her church, and schools.
Ellamae is survived by her 7 children, Barbara (Thomas) Chapman, Baxter, MN; Thomas (Debra) Longtin, Waukesha, WI; Patrick (Dorothea) Longtin, Macomb, MI; Steven (Robin) Longtin, Sunapee, NH; Greg (Judy) Longtin, Harvey, ND; Eric (Julie) Longtin, North Branch, MN; and Matthew (Julia) Longtin, So. St. Paul, MN; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; one sister, Kathy (Wayne) Schantzen, Thief River Falls, MN; and one brother, James (Nelda) Farden, Golden, CO.
Ellamae was preceded in death by her husband Ludger; brothers, Walter, Jack and Daniel; sisters, Jeanne, Shirley, and Patricia and one grandson, Jonathan Longtin.
In lieu of flowers her request was to donate to Crookston Altru Infusion center or Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday April 30th at 2:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Crookston. Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, in Minneapolis, MN
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019