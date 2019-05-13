Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Crookston, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Bateman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Marie (Keefe) Bateman


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elsie Marie (Keefe) Bateman Obituary
Elsie Marie Bateman, 92, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston with her loving family at her side.

Elsie Marie was born to the late Edward R. and Kathleen (Norton) Keefe on December 21,1926 in Walker, MN. She graduated from the Cathedral School in Crookston on June 2, 1944, and entered St. Michael's School of Nursing in July of 1944. On December 21, 1945, she was united in marriage to Charles A. Bateman at St. Michael's Church in Grand Forks, ND.

Elsie graduated from Aaker's Business College and worked for Target, Holcomb Knutson and Co, and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish and School. In September of 1983 Elsie and Charles purchased a home on Lake Sallie. Sadly, Charles passed away on February 17, 1994. Shortly after, Elsie moved to Crookston, and in August of 1997 married Clarence Tolness. Clarence passed away on June 26, 2001.

Elsie was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church, the Catholic Daughters Bishop Schenk, and the RSVP, Eagles and VFW Auxiliaries.

Elsie is survived by a son, Ed (Karen) Bateman, Mill Creek, WA, and 7 daughters: Carolyn (Jerry) Stadstad, Grand Forks, ND, Mary Wieg, Fargo, ND, Catherine (Charles) Leach, Monroe, WA, Janet Brown, Crookston, MN, Judith Qualley, Hawley, MN, and Maureen (Scott) Aubol and Roberta (Randy) Conlon, both of Crookston, MN. Also surviving: 17 grandchildren, 32 great, and four great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Sister M Gertrude Keefe, OSM, Omaha, NE, and Veronica (Gerald) LaCoursiere, Eveleth, MN; a brother, Richard (Deb) Keefe, Osceola, WI; and 4 sisters-in-law: Yvonne (Don) Printz, Kent, WA, Lenore Gorman Braden, East Grand Forks, MN, Yvonne Keefe, Thief River Falls, MN, and Betty Keefe, Fort Moran, CO. Elsie was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles and Clarence; her parents; 3 sons-in-law: Gerry Wieg, Scott Brown, and Jerry Qualley; and 5 brothers: Dan, Bernard, David, Cecil and Donald Keefe. Blessed be the memory of Elsie Bateman.

Mass of Christian Burial for Elsie Marie Bateman will be held at 2:30pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Crookston.

www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now