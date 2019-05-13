|
Elsie Marie Bateman, 92, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston with her loving family at her side.
Elsie Marie was born to the late Edward R. and Kathleen (Norton) Keefe on December 21,1926 in Walker, MN. She graduated from the Cathedral School in Crookston on June 2, 1944, and entered St. Michael's School of Nursing in July of 1944. On December 21, 1945, she was united in marriage to Charles A. Bateman at St. Michael's Church in Grand Forks, ND.
Elsie graduated from Aaker's Business College and worked for Target, Holcomb Knutson and Co, and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish and School. In September of 1983 Elsie and Charles purchased a home on Lake Sallie. Sadly, Charles passed away on February 17, 1994. Shortly after, Elsie moved to Crookston, and in August of 1997 married Clarence Tolness. Clarence passed away on June 26, 2001.
Elsie was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church, the Catholic Daughters Bishop Schenk, and the RSVP, Eagles and VFW Auxiliaries.
Elsie is survived by a son, Ed (Karen) Bateman, Mill Creek, WA, and 7 daughters: Carolyn (Jerry) Stadstad, Grand Forks, ND, Mary Wieg, Fargo, ND, Catherine (Charles) Leach, Monroe, WA, Janet Brown, Crookston, MN, Judith Qualley, Hawley, MN, and Maureen (Scott) Aubol and Roberta (Randy) Conlon, both of Crookston, MN. Also surviving: 17 grandchildren, 32 great, and four great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Sister M Gertrude Keefe, OSM, Omaha, NE, and Veronica (Gerald) LaCoursiere, Eveleth, MN; a brother, Richard (Deb) Keefe, Osceola, WI; and 4 sisters-in-law: Yvonne (Don) Printz, Kent, WA, Lenore Gorman Braden, East Grand Forks, MN, Yvonne Keefe, Thief River Falls, MN, and Betty Keefe, Fort Moran, CO. Elsie was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles and Clarence; her parents; 3 sons-in-law: Gerry Wieg, Scott Brown, and Jerry Qualley; and 5 brothers: Dan, Bernard, David, Cecil and Donald Keefe. Blessed be the memory of Elsie Bateman.
Mass of Christian Burial for Elsie Marie Bateman will be held at 2:30pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Crookston.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2019