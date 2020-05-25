|
|
Elvin Roy Moran, 92, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with his daughter, Natalie, at his side. He was employed with the Northwest Experiment Station where he worked for 39 years. In 2003, he and his wife Rose moved to Moorhead, MN and in 2009 they moved into independent living at Edgewood Vista in Fargo, ND. In February of this year, his dementia had progressed to where Rose could not care for him alone any longer so he was moved into the memory care unit. The confusion of it all and the heart break of being away from his wife made the adjustment very hard for him. In early March when the pandemic took over the world he was no longer able to see his family and then shortly after that he tested positive with COVID 19 and was no longer able to see his wife. We loved him so much and he will be missed.
Elvin is survived by his wife, Rose, of 68 years of Fargo, ND, and his children, Wayne (Kim) Moran of Lake Placid, NY, Ella Lystad of Lake City, MN, Natalie (Dean) McCleary of Moorhead, MN and Kevin (Tamela) Moran of Marshall, MN, 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 25 to May 26, 2020