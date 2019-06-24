|
Emily Theresa (Garnem) Michael was born on October 15, 1930 to Joseph and Nimnum Garnem in Bo, Sierra Leone, West Africa. Emily married Joseph Labib Michael on November 7th, 1948. To this union, eight children were born. Emily was a housewife and remained in Sierra Leone after her husband's passing. She moved to Climax, MN on September 22nd, 1986. After moving to Climax, Emily maintained her household and worked seasonally for a couple of years for Joe Larson Farms. Emily became a citizen of the United States in 1995, of this she was very proud. Emily was a very devout Catholic, often taking time each day to sit alone or take a drive to pray the rosary. In good health, she rarely missed mass.
Emily was also an excellent cook and her house was always open to her children, grandchildren and others to eat. She enjoyed cooking many Lebanese and West African dishes for her family and friends to enjoy. Never to write a recipe down, a couple of her children and grandchildren have been able to master her recipes, although no one's kibbeh "little footballs" will ever compare to Emily's.
Emily is survived by her sister, Juliette (Joe) Zaidan, Birmingham, AL, her children; Philo (Robert) Peterson, Warroad, MN; Eddie (Joy) Michael, Climax, MN; Bernadette Jakubowski, Winter Park, FL; Vivian Michael, Climax, MN; Jennifer Nesvig, Climax, MN; Ambrose (Nicole) Michael, Grand Forks, ND; and Andrew (Suzanne) Michael, Vestavia Hills, AL. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Eric, Lisa (Tim), Alex (Veronica), Kent (Katie), and Sean; Veronica, Joseph (Alicia), Anthony (Michele), Brian, and Ashley (Casey); Andre (Danielle) and Rachel (Patrick); Amanda (Jason); Michelle (Aaron), Michael (Jayne) and Matthew; Nicholas and Kevin; Emily and Sarah. She is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Emily was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband Joe, an infant daughter Jacqueline, brothers Joseph and Khalil Garnem, a sister Mary Anthony, and son-in-law Andre Jakubowski.
Emily died peacefully in her own home on June 21st, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Our Lady Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Reynolds, ND.
Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Reynolds, ND
Interment: Ringsaker Cemetery ~ Rural Buxton, ND.
