Erwin Arthur "Mike" Reitmeier, 87, a lifelong Crookston MN farmer, passed away early Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, in Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND, of injuries received from a fall at his home Saturday. The funeral service honoring the life of Mike Reitmeier will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Steve Bohler, officiating. Visitation will take place at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5-7:00pm, with a 7:00pm prayer service including the sharing of memories of Mike. COVID-19 restrictions in effect on those dates will be observed with social distancing and masks recommended. A complimentary mask will be available if you do not have one. Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Minnesota National Guard Honors Team, Moorhead, and the Crookston Veterans Council. Special thanks go out to Mike's caregivers, Stephen and Barbara Erickson, and Trudy Smith. Memorials may be given in Mike's name to Our Savior's School.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
