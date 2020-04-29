|
|
Mr. Eugene Edward Hutchins of Owatonna, MN, died on April 17, 2020, at the young age of 75. Gene was born on November 19, 1944, in Crookston, Minnesota, to Charles Lyle and Elizabeth Frances (Fink) Hutchins. Gene, along with his three brothers, Chuck, Earl, and Richard, were raised on the south end of town on Main Street. Attending the local Catholic schools, Gene played Football, lettered in Hockey, and was part of many academic clubs. He received his undergraduate degree at Moorhead State University in Industrial Arts and later became a Minnesota State Park Manager, serving and working in SE Minnesota for over 40 years. During this time, Gene also joined the guard for both the Army and later the Air Force.
In 1971, Eugene married Barbara A. Snyder of Grand Meadow, MN, and the couple had four children that they raised at Rice Lake State Park nearby Owatonna, MN. Although Rice Lake was his second park, it was the place where he developed relationships with his community, both far and wide.
At Rice Lake, Gene campaigned for funding to make improvements in every corner of the park, from showers in the campground, to trail and bridge building, and including donations for a picnic shelter, beach improvements, as well as playground equipment. Doing so meant park visitors could enjoy the beautiful bounties offered by Rice Lake all year long. Throughout the seasons, Gene encouraged local birding and skiing clubs and helped develop programs for the local schools, scouts, and more. However, this only scratches the surface of his time, commitment, and dedication. Gene's hard work is found in every nook of that beautiful plot of Earth. He was remarkably humble, but he took pride in everything he made, created, and achieved.
Gene Hutchins was the consummate family man with a ready smile or helping hand. He never stopped learning, and once he figured out how to find answers to his queries online, he was unstoppable. Later in life, Gene began to write songs for his beloved wife, sharing them with anyone who would listen. He offered genuine wisdom to each of his children, even going out of his way to design and build useful things on their properties. His small inventions grace lawns, gardens, and homes. Many are awaiting production. Gene (dad) was a master of humor, a kindhearted soul, and the brightest light in any room.
We are all at a loss for this most exceptional human being. Gene is loved and missed by his surviving wife, Barb; children, Jeremy (Monica and Liam), Tom (Emily), Amy Wolkenhauer (Ted) and Laura (Madison and Sarah); and brothers, Earl (Jane) and Richard (Patricia). Not only that, but Gene was also a much-beloved brother-in-law and uncle. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth; brother, Chuck; and sisters-in-law, Eileen and Jane.
At Gene's request, no services have been held.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020