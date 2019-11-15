Home

Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Eunice Adelle "Micky" (Eckstein) Paulson


1927 - 2019
Eunice Adelle "Micky" (Eckstein) Paulson Obituary
Eunice Adelle "Micky" Paulson, age 92, of East Grand Forks, MN, formerly of Climax, MN, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Valley Senior Living on Columbia in Grand Forks, ND, with her family by her side.

Eunice Eckstein was born on November 9, 1927, in Wylie, MN, the daughter of the late Otto and Laura (Landman) Eckstein. She grew up in Red Lake Falls, MN, and graduated from Lafayette High School. On January 31, 1948, she was married to Anton "Tony" Paulson in Red Lake Falls, MN. They made their home on his family farm where Eunice was a stay at home mother until she went to work as a laboratory technician for the USDA Potato Research Facility in East Grand Forks, MN, in the mid-1960s. She worked their until she retired. She and Tony enjoyed travelling all over the United States, Including Hawaii Las Vegas, and a cruise to Alaska. In her free time Eunice liked painting, rosemaling, and making quilts for all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and loved hosting family gatherings for all the holidays at her home. She will be forever remembered as a kind, loving, generous, classy woman, that will be missed by many.

Eunice is survived by her children Gary (Karen) Paulson and Linda Aubol; grandchildren, John (Jonae) Aubol, Jodee (Rob Dornamen) Aubol, Tara Herring, Leah (Scott) Walker, Adam (Shauna) Paulson, and Rachel (Dallas) Aune; granddaughter in law, Sally Aubol; great-grandchildren, Bailee (Derek) Holenski, Blake (Saphire) Walker, Sam Aubol, Wyatt Aubol, Ashley Perez, Danica Aubol, Olivia Herring, Adelle, Ansel, and Cormac Paulson, Ava, Addisyn, and Grayson Aune; great-great-grandchildren, Kenadee Walker and Gunner Aubol; brother, Larry (Jan) Eckstein; and sisters, Mary Weflen and Donna (Rollie) Toupin; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Paulson; grandson, Jim Aubol; great-grandson, Thomas Aubol; parents, Otto and Laura Eckstein; and son in law, Dave Aubol.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Sand Hill Lutheran Church in Climax, MN, with a visitation for 1 hour before. Pastor Joy Grainger will be officiating.

Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 om on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm.

Interment: Sand Hill Lutheran Church Cemetery in Climax, MN, immediately following the funeral service.

Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
