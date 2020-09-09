1/1
Evelyn Alvina Halverson
1940 - 2020
Evelyn Alvina Halverson age 80, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND, with her family by her side.

Evelyn Alvina Anderson was born on June 27, 1940, on the family farm in Middle River, MN, the daughter of the late Albert and Edith (Nelson) Anderson. She grew up in Middle River and graduated from Middle River High School. She married Leslie Halverson on September 14, 1957, and they moved to Crookston, MN, where they lived their entire married life. She worked at the Red Owl, S + L Department Store, and then for the Crookston School System retiring as head custodian for Washington Elementary School in 2000 after 32 years of service.

Evelyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved cooking and baking and looked forward to Sundays and having family dinner and having time together. She cherished shopping trips with her granddaughter and spending anytime she could with her great-grandson. In her younger years she enjoyed camping, fishing, and being outdoors at the lake. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the VFW Auxiliary. She was a straightforward and outspoken woman but will be forever loved and remembered for her outgoing and loving manner.

Blessed be the memory of Evelyn Alvina Halverson.

Evelyn is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 63 years, Leslie Halverson of Crookston, MN; son, Darwin (Susan) Halverson of Grand Forks, ND; grandson, Eric Halverson of Bremerton, WA; granddaughter, Shelby Halverson and great-grandson, Moxin, of Grand Forks, ND; brother, Bennie (Wilma) Anderson, of Aitkin, MN; sister, Lyla (Jerry) Hackenmueller of Minneapolis, MN; and sisters-in-law, Vi Anderson and LaVerne Hanson, both of Thief River Falls, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by an infant son; her parents, Albert and Edith Anderson; brother, Roy Anderson.

A memorial service for Evelyn will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com

Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
