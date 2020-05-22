|
Evelyn Hanson, 95, of Crookston, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Villa St Vincent in Crookston, MN. Evelyn Brekken was born September 22, 1924 in Crookston to Manley and Mayme (Mulvaney) Brekken. She graduated from the Cathedral High School and received her teaching certificate from East Grand Forks Teachers Training School. She then taught grades one through eight in a one-room schoolhouse and 7 decades later would still have former students acknowledge her and the times they shared at that school. Evelyn married Howard Hanson on August 16, 1947 at the Cathedral in Crookston. Together they farmed for over 40 years south of Crookston and raised 8 children. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, West Fairfax Home Study Group, the VFW Auxiliary, and a charter member of St Francis Circle. Evelyn had a wonderful sense of humor and was a kind and giving mom, grandma, aunt and friend.
She will be so sadly missed by her family including 3 sons: Robert (Rene) Hanson of Derby, KS., Duane (Karen) Hanson of Crookston, James (Nancy) Hanson of Okemos, MI, and 3 daughters: Beverly (Andrew) Tucker of Lexington, KY, Connie (Brian) Schendel of West Fargo, ND, and Susan (Jon) Ewers of Inver Grove Heights, MN. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. What a life! She is also survived by a son-in-law, Donald (Joy) Martodam of Hawley, MN; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Brekken of Crookston. Evelyn was preceded in death by Howard, her beloved husband of 67 years; two daughters, Sandra Martodam and Kathy Hanson; her parents; and 7 brothers: Raymond, Romuald, Paul, Robert, Albert, Wilburn, and Manley Jr.
The family would like to gratefully acknowledge and thank the staff of Villa St Vincent/The Summit, and Hospice of the Red River Valley, for their kind and compassionate care. We would also like to sincerely thank all those who visited mom in the years since Dad died, especially Larry and Judy Brekken and Jeanne Brekken. Mom so enjoyed those visits. Blessed be the memory of Evelyn Hanson.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will be held at a
later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift in Evelyn's honor to the Cathedral, Villa St. Vincent/Summit, or Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020