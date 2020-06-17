Evelyn Hanson, 95, of Crookston, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Villa St Vincent in Crookston, MN. A public Mass of Christian Burial for Evelyn Hanson will be held at 11:00am, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. The Rosary will be recited at 9:45am with visitation to follow until the time of the service. Interment will take place at the Calvary Cemetery in Crookston for both Evelyn and her daughter, Kathleen Hanson, who passed away on December 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift in Evelyn's honor to the Cathedral, Villa St. Vincent/Summit, or Hospice of the Red River Valley. Due to COVID-19 and Cathedral restrictions social distancing is to be observed when greeting the family and masks are recommended.