Evelyn Hanson
1925-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Hanson, 95, of Crookston, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Villa St Vincent in Crookston, MN. A public Mass of Christian Burial for Evelyn Hanson will be held at 11:00am, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. The Rosary will be recited at 9:45am with visitation to follow until the time of the service. Interment will take place at the Calvary Cemetery in Crookston for both Evelyn and her daughter, Kathleen Hanson, who passed away on December 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift in Evelyn's honor to the Cathedral, Villa St. Vincent/Summit, or Hospice of the Red River Valley. Due to COVID-19 and Cathedral restrictions social distancing is to be observed when greeting the family and masks are recommended.
www.stenshoelhouske.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved