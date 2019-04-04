|
|
Evelyn M. Holcomb, age 93, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Evelyn (Evy) M. Danielson was born on March 1, 1926 to Pauline and Bernard Danielson in Cloquet, MN. There were four children, three girls and one boy. Evelyn was the oldest daughter. She attended schools in Clear Lake, WI, Richmond, WI and Ely, MN. She graduated from Ely Memorial High School and then attended one year of higher education at Ely Junior College before leaving MN to work in Washington, DC.
In DC, during World War II, Evelyn worked as an office clerk at the UNRRA (United Nations Relief & Rehab Admin.) under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Evelyn also worked as an accounting clerk at a Co-Op Wholesale in Superior, WI, where she first met a man named Boyd Holcomb.
Evelyn and Boyd were married on May 8, 1954, in Ely, MN. During their 24 years in Crookston, Evelyn spent a lot of her time raising their 3 children, attending their activities, acting as a Den Mother for Boy Scouts, Leader for Campfire Girls, volunteering as Room Mother, and an active member of the PTA. She also organized a Homemakers Club and was a member of the Sweet Adelines and church choirs over the years.
Evelyn and Boyd moved to Alexandria, MN in 1978. They lived there for 4 years until Boyd retired. They retired to Sun City, AZ. While in Arizona, Evelyn took some courses at the community college, where she was asked to work as an aide in the computer lab. In 2007, they moved back to Fargo. Boyd passed away in August 2008. Due to her advancing dementia, Evelyn was moved to the memory care unit where she lived for five years, outliving many of the good buddies she made in those hallways. Evy was later moved to another memory care home, and it was there that she lived out her remaining years, surrounded by a staff that loved her.
Evelyn is survived by her children: Susan Vaudrin, Merle (Gary) Selvaag, and Bradley (Laurie) Holcomb; Step-son Michael (Mary) Holcomb and Step-daughter Candace (Frank) Holcomb-James; two sisters, Elizabeth Johnson and Mavis (George) Nyman; Grandchildren: Patricia (Corey), Matthew, Mark (Karen), Erik, Jay (Catherine), Andrew (Shannon), Nicole (Christopher), Timothy, Amy, Ashley (Alex), Alison, Daniel, Christopher(Julie), Megan (James), and Cameron; and Great-grandchildren: Kiah, Maia, Lily, Norah, Keira, Mackenzie and Brennan. Evelyn is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Boyd, her parents, brother Robert; brothers-in-law George, Doug, and Carl; sisters-in-law Cathalene and Norma, and niece Carin.
Visitation for Evelyn will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM, followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 AM at Wright Funeral Home, 605 2nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN. A guest book may be signed or viewed at www.wrightfuneral.com.
Burial: Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fargo, ND.
Arrangements by Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, MN
Memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Red River Valley or Ecumen Evergreens of Moorhead.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019