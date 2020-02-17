|
Florence A. Swenson, age 82, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Majestic Pines Senior Living.
Florence was born in 1937 to Emil and Lenora Beiswenger in Crookston, MN. Florence graduated from Fisher High School, Moorhead State University, and later completed her master's degree in education from the University of Minnesota. Florence and Russell Swenson were united in marriage on June 8, 1958 in Fisher, MN. Florence taught elementary education in Rochester, MN and earned Rochester's Outstanding Teacher of the Year.
Florence was known for her deep abiding love for her grandchildren and always looked forward to their visits. She enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, and reading.
Preceded in death by her parents; baby boy Swenson; brothers, Edwin, Ronald, Willard, Willmar, and Gerald Beiswenger. Florence is survived by her husband, Russell; daughter, Sheryl (Ulf Tellefsen) Swenson of Drammen, Norway; son, Randall (Bev) Swenson of Coleraine, MN; seven grandchildren; five, great grandchildren.
A Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM at Majestic Pines Senior Living Chapel, Grand Rapids, MN and a Celebration of Life will follow in the gathering space on the 2nd floor at Majestic Pines Senior Living, Grand Rapids, MN from 2:00 P.M. until 3:30 PM.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020