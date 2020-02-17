Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rowe Funeral Home and Crematory - Grand Rapids
510 NW First Avenue
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
218-326-6505
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Swenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence A. (Beiswenger) Swenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence A. (Beiswenger) Swenson Obituary
Florence A. Swenson, age 82, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Majestic Pines Senior Living.

Florence was born in 1937 to Emil and Lenora Beiswenger in Crookston, MN. Florence graduated from Fisher High School, Moorhead State University, and later completed her master's degree in education from the University of Minnesota. Florence and Russell Swenson were united in marriage on June 8, 1958 in Fisher, MN. Florence taught elementary education in Rochester, MN and earned Rochester's Outstanding Teacher of the Year.

Florence was known for her deep abiding love for her grandchildren and always looked forward to their visits. She enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, and reading.

Preceded in death by her parents; baby boy Swenson; brothers, Edwin, Ronald, Willard, Willmar, and Gerald Beiswenger. Florence is survived by her husband, Russell; daughter, Sheryl (Ulf Tellefsen) Swenson of Drammen, Norway; son, Randall (Bev) Swenson of Coleraine, MN; seven grandchildren; five, great grandchildren.

A Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM at Majestic Pines Senior Living Chapel, Grand Rapids, MN and a Celebration of Life will follow in the gathering space on the 2nd floor at Majestic Pines Senior Living, Grand Rapids, MN from 2:00 P.M. until 3:30 PM.

Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.

To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -