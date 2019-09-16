|
|
Frances L. Chandler, 93, a longtime Euclid, MN resident, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Riverview Hospital in Crookston, MN with her loving family at her side.
Frances was born January 25, 1926 to James and Louise (Potucek) Vonasek in rural East Grand Forks, Minnesota. She attended school in rural Tabor and graduated with the class of 1944 from East Grand Forks High School.
On November 21, 1946 Frances married Marvin Chandler in Tabor, MN. They made their home in Euclid, and together raised their 5 children.
Fran began her early working career at Buttrey's Clothing Store in Grand Forks, worked for a time at Frito Lays in Grand Forks and many years at Ben Franklin in Crookston.
Marvin and Fran loved to travel, and enjoyed a trip to Hawaii and Alaska, as well as, several bus tours to various parts of the US. Fran loved every moment with her family. She always had cookies and grandma-bars when they stopped by. She was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Euclid and the homemakers club. Fran was a hard worker her entire life. She loved her flowers, gardens, and taking care of her yard. She could be seen riding the lawn mower as much as possible! She was always caring for her children and grandchildren, often putting their needs above her own. Her generosity will be missed by many.
Loving family members include her 5 children and spouses: Dean and Mary Jo Chandler of Warren, MN, Jim and Lois Chandler of Crookston, MN, Sharon and Bob Hansen of Park Rapids, MN, Debi Chandler of Crookston, and Rick and Teri Chandler of Mankato, MN, 19 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, a special nephew and niece, Bob and Dorothy Jerik and their family of East Grand Forks, MN, siblings, Vernon Vonasek, Delbert (Alvina) Vonasek, brother-in-law, Bob Useldinger, and several other nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Marvin, brothers, Ed, John, Bill, and Lawrence Vonasek, sisters, Ann Strauss – Gerdes and Angela Useldinger, sister-in-laws, Darlene Vonasek, Evelyn Vonasek and Maxine Vonasek, and brother-in-law, Bill Strauss.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 13439 US Hwy 75 SW, Euclid MN 56722, with Father Xavier Ilango officiating. Visitation will be at the Stenshoel - Houske Funeral Home in Crookston on Wednesday from 5-7PM, with a 7PM prayer service, and will continue for one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday. Interment will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery, Crookston.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019