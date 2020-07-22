Fred Thomas Moser passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Brooks, MN with Father Bob Schreiner officiating.

Fred Thomas Moser was born October 21, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN son of the late Fred Wilhelm and Iva Christine "Connie" (Royer) Moser. The family moved to Brooks, MN in 1955. Fred attended school in Plummer graduating in 1958. Fred lived on the family farm where he worked side by side with his parents.

On February 15, 1969 Fred was united marriage to Kathy Hanson in Mentor, MN at the Catholic Church. To this union four children were born Barbara, Terry, Nancy and Daniel. They made their home on the family farm near Brooks. Fred worked at Wilcox Plumbing and Heating for over 20 years. He ventured out on his own and began a plumbing and heating business with his wife Kathy which they enjoyed for many years retiring in 2000.

Fred enjoyed farming, spending time in the one-acre garden taking care of the strawberry's and raspberry's, and many different varieties of vegetables. Spending time with his spouse and four children always came first. Fred was a strong committed hardworking good man always providing for his family. He was honest, true, respectful with great integrity and a loving, caring man; he will be missed by many.

Involvement with the Edward Hanson Family, Joe Shimpa and Lowell Hamrum family was and is a great part of our lives; God bless them for time spend and happiness shared by everyone. God bless the many friends and family that have helped through this trying time may GOD BLESS you all.

Fred is survived by his loving children Barbara (Floyd) Swanson of Minneapolis, MN, Terry (Dianne) Moser of Crookston, MN, Nancy Moser of California, and Daniel Moser of Pennsylvania; grandson Bruce Swanson; siblings Roseanne Budahl (Don Flyckt) of Walker, MN, Marilyn Moser of Milwaukee, MN; sister in law Shirley Moser of Red Lake Falls, MN, along with several nieces and nephews.

Fred is preceded in death by his wife Kathy, parents Fred and Iva Moser, sister Evon Moser and brother Eugene Moser.

Arrangements By: Johnson Funeral Service, Thief River Falls, MN

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store