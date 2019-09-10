|
|
Freddie Cisneros, 55, of Crookston, MN, passed away Saturday morning, September 7, 2019, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND with members of his loving family at his side.
Freddie was born in Immakale, FL on April 4, 1964, the son of Leon and Maria Guadalupe (Garsa) Cisneros. When he was a year old his family moved to Brownsville, TX where he grew up. Freddie received his education at Garden Park Elementary School, Stell Middle School, and Pace High School. In 1994 he moved to Detroit, MI and a year later came to Crookston. On December 21, 2007 Freddie was united in marriage to Martha Castillo and they made their home in Crookston. During his working career he was employed by the Interstate Company of Fargo, ND as a diesel mechanic and later worked at McDonald's, Dee Inc, and the American Crystal Sugar Company, all in Crookston. He also helped many people in their time of need if they were having mechanical trouble with their cars and pick-ups.
Freddie was fun to be around and he enjoyed telling jokes and playing pranks. He was always up for a bonfire in the evening, looking upon that as a great time to tell stories. He was someone who could always be counted on and if you needed anything he'd make it happen. Freddie enjoyed doing mechanical things and was very much a handyman. His favorite pastimes included fishing, dancing, grilling (he loved to eat), working in the yard, going for walks, and taking drives around the area. Freddie will be remembered with great love and affection and will be very sadly missed.
Freddie is survived by his beloved wife, Martha; 5 children: Herlinda Cisneros and her fiancé, Jesse Sanchez, of Crookston, Christine Cisneros and her fiancé, Sarah Barstad, of Crookston, Freddie Cisneros Jr. and his wife, Haleigh, of Thief River Falls, MN, Jazmin Guzman and her fiancé, Montana Nelson, of Crookston, and Isabella Cisneros living at home; 8 grandchildren: Jesse Jr, and Samantha Sanchez, Kimberly, Esmeralda, and Emily Saucedo, and Trinity, Avery, and Dominick Cisneros; his mother, Maria Guadalupe Cisneros of Brownsville, TX; 9 siblings: Ernesto (Felipa) Cisneros, Sylvia Cisneros, Maria Blanca Garcia, Alejandro (Christy) Cisneros, Jose Alberto Cisneros, and Yolanda Galvan, all of Brownsville, Francisco Cisneros of Luckey, OH, Ofelia Lopez of San Antonio, TX, and Oralia Gonzales of Kingsville, TX; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Freddie was preceded in death by his father, Leon Sr.; and brother, Leon Jr. May God bless the memory of Freddie Cisneros.
Freddie's Life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 11:00am, Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday from 5-7:00pm, with a 7:00pm prayer service and time of sharing, and will continue on Friday from 10 to 11:00am.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019