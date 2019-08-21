|
Gail Corrine Berg, 66, of Grand Forks, ND passed away Friday afternoon on August 16th, 2019. Gail Corrinne (Haug) Berg was born on December 27th, 1953 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Norman Haug and Dora (Kroocmo) Haug. She was the third of four children. Gail grew up on a farm outside of Fisher and started her education at Fisher Public school from which she graduated in 1971. Gail continued her education at the University of Minnesota Crookston where she earned an Associate Degree in Sales, Marketing, and Small Business Management, graduating in 1989. Gail was married to Rodney Berg on December 15th, 1973. Together they had three beautiful children: Shanna, Sarah, and Trisha. Gail dabbled in many occupations such as working with the mentally and behaviorally challenged, selling real estate and used cars, working as a bookkeeper at First National Bank, driving a taxi, and being a secretary. She relocated to Colorado for a brief time with her family before moving back to her home in the great north. Gail taught Sunday school at Grace Lutheran Church, as well as being their back up organ player. She taught private piano lessons and continued to play the piano in her own home throughout her life. Gail enjoyed spending time outdoors at the lake, Itasca State Park, and camping with her family. She also loved the theater and musicals; one of her favorite places to go was Medora. Gail spent her last couple of years in Grand Forks, ND surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Gail is preceded in death by both of her parents and her older brother, Wayne Haug. She is survived by her siblings and their spouses: Sandra and Dennis Sathre of Eaton, GA and Gordie Haug of Crookston, MN; three children: Shanna Barrineau, Sarah Berg, and Trisha Berg all of East Grand Forks, MN; four grandchildren and a grandson-in-law: Shaylin and Cody Buchholz, Juanito, Braydin, and Ryder; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
No matter what she was doing Gail Corrine Berg always wore a smile. Her love, laughter, and hope will continue to sound in our memories until we see her once again. Gail was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
The memorial service for Gail Berg will be held at 3:00pm, Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place in the Fisher Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019