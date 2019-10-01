|
Gary Wayne Tronnes, age 69, of Crookston, MN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Gary was born on November 9, 1949, in Ada, MN, the son of the late Irvet and Dorothy May (Garrity) Tronnes. He grew up in Shelly, MN, and graduated from Shelly High School. He went to work for Crystal Sugar in Crookston, MN, first in the Lime Kilns and then as a janitor in his later years until his retirement in 2004. On August 31, 1979, he was married to Stella Day. They made their home in Crookston until 2005 when they moved to Denison, TX. There Gary worked for Tysons until he finally had to fully retire due to health. In 2017, he and Stella moved back to Crookston to be closer to their children and grandchildren again. In his free time, he loved to sit with the love of his life his dog Sugar on his lap and watch TV, especially the Vikings. He collected eagles, knives, and belt buckles, and loved to work in his yard; though what he cherished most was being with his family, especially playing with his great grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Stella Tronnes of Crookston, MN; children, Joann Heinle-Graves and Justin (Amanda Szczech) Tronnes, both of Crookston, MN; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Corrine Miller of Tucson, AZ, and Nancy (Larry) Nichols, of San Antonio, TX; and brother, Randall (Grace) Tronnes of Climax, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvet and Dorothy May Tronnes; children, Pam and Bradley Davis; grandson, Adam Davis; great granddaughter, SkyLynn Rosas; brother, Steve Tronnes; and son in law, Louie Heinle-Graves.
Funeral Service: 10:00 am on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home, 615 S Minnesota St., Crookston, MN, 56716.
Visitation: One Hour Before the Service.
Internment: Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN.
Guestbook may be found on: www.Stenshoelhouske.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019