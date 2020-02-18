|
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
View Map
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
View Map
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Gerald Frederick "Jerry" Schultz
1939 - 2020
Gerald Frederick "Jerry" Schultz, 80, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home early Sunday morning, February 16, 2020, with family at his side. He had been bravely fighting cancer for many months and chose to discontinue his treatment for a better quality of life.
Jerry, as he was always known, was born in Crookston on October 7, 1939, one of 5 children of the union of Joseph and Augusta (Reyer) Schultz. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, attended Crookston public schools, and graduated from Central High School as a member of the Class of 1957. On June 13, 1957 he enlisted in the U S Navy and was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. After his stay in Japan he spent the balance of his naval career aboard the USS Pine Island based out of Yokosuka, Japan. Following Jerry's honorable discharge on April 14, 1960 he returned to Crookston. For 32 years he was employed by the Dahlgren Company working in Crookston and Lisbon, ND, eventually working in sales and traveling all over. From his first marriage with Donna Persang, he had 2 children, David and Rebecca. Jerry was united in marriage to Kathleen Marie (Wilson) Henderson on June 22, 1996 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston. Kathy's children: Curtis, Lindsey, and Renae, from marriage to her late husband, Mark Henderson, joined Jerry's children as they became a large blended family. Following his retirement from Dahlgren's, Jerry began working for Gregg Sales in Crookston, eventually acquiring the business. He later began working for the Northwest Research and Outreach Center located on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Crookston until 2017 when he took his final retirement at the age of 78. He was quoted more than once saying, "That was the best job I had in my life."
Jerry was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a former Sunday school teacher. He served for a time on the Minakwa Golf Club board of directors. He loved woodworking in his shop, also enjoyed doing yardwork, and anything else that needed "seeing to" around the house. In his younger years Jerry was an avid golfer at Minakwa, a fiercely competitive racquetball player, and enjoyed considerable success at both sports. He loved Minnesota Golden Gopher Hockey and was a longtime supporter of Minnesota Viking Football. He was also known to wager a bet on various sports games from time to time.
Jerry will be remembered as a faithful, reliable and generous man. He was a hard worker with a great sense of humor, and a laugh that you wouldn't forget. He was devoted to Kathy and their blended family, the love they shared, and the wonderful memories that were made. Jerry leaves behind a legacy of courage shown by his positive attitude and the grace with which he managed his illness. He will be remembered as much for the love he gave, as the love he received, from all who were part of his life.
Jerry leaves Kathy, the most important person in his life for more then 23 years; their blended family of 5 children: David Schultz and his significant other, Stacy Davidson, of Moorhead, MN; Rebecca Johnson of Willmar, MN; Curtis Henderson and his significant other, Ludy Gomez, of Albuquerque, NM; Lindsey Tester and husband, Jason, of Harwood, ND; and Renae Henderson and her partner, Amy Bredenberg, of St. Paul, MN; 5 grandchildren: Benjamin and Grace Johnson of Willmar, and Addison, Aubrey, and Autumn Tester of Harwood; 3 sisters: Elaine Koubsky and Dorothy Koubsky of Glenwood, MN, and Joanne Hanson and husband, Jerry, of Ada, MN; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. From Kathy's family he is survived by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law including: Dr. Warren and Marilyn Wilson of Mt. Horeb, WI; Jan Bolstad of Champlin, MN; Darlene Mickelson of Maple Grove, MN, Father Rich Wilson of Georgetown, SC, Byron Wilson of Red Lake Falls, MN, Scott Wilson of Lacey, WA, and Renae Philipp and husband, Steve, and Laurie Duden and husband, Perry, of Red Lake Falls; and all their families.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Augusta Schultz; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Carmen Schultz; 2 brothers-in-law, Charles Koubsky and Frank Koubsky; an infant nephew, Paul Hanson; and an infant great-niece, Emily Hanson. From Kathy's family Jerry was preceded in death by parents-in-law, Woodrow and Harriet Wilson; brother-in-law, Timothy Pahlen; sister-in-law, Arlene Wilson; and nephew Brian Wilson.
The funeral service honoring Jerry's life will be held at 11:00am, Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Kevin Hackney, officiating. Visitation will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Thursday February 20th from 5-7:00pm, with a 7:00pm prayer service and sharing of memories, and visitation will continue Friday at Trinity for one hour prior to the funeral. Military Honors will be provided at the funeral by the U S Navy Honors Team, Minneapolis, MN, and the Crookston Veterans Council. Interment will take place at the Cemetery, Crookston, in the spring.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020