Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Gloria Cecilia Miller, 92, of Grand Forks, ND, was lovingly welcomed to heaven by our father, Don, early Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020.
Born on September 9, 1927 in Crookston, MN, Gloria was one of four children of the union of George and Jamila (Salem) Thomas. She was baptized and confirmed at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and began her education at Cathedral Elementary School. Following a family move to Grand Forks, Gloria attended St. James Academy, graduating with the Class of 1945. While in high school, she and her best friend, Bernice Miller, worked part-time at Herberger's Department Store. It was through Bernice that she would meet the love of her life, Bernice's brother, Donald Herbert Miller. Don won her heart and they were united in marriage on September 3, 1951 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Through the years, they would be blessed by the births of six children: Tom, Peggy, Mike, Mary, Barb, and Phil. Together, Gloria and Don raised their family in a very loving home.
Don had previously established a grocery business in Grand Forks known as Miller's Family Market. Gloria worked side-by-side with him as they grew their business to include several more locations and eventually changed the name to Miller's Fairway Foods. During this time, they built their forever home in south Grand Forks and settled into a wonderful, hectic, whirlwind life filled with family, church, business, and civic activities. It seemed that life could not get any better when suddenly and unexpectedly Don suffered a heart attack and passed away on July 9, 1985. The pain of losing such a wonderful husband and father was devastating. Not a day went by that Gloria did not think about her soulmate and speak about him often with family and friends.
Life must go on and with a resilient spirit and great courage Gloria devoted herself to making her home the center of the universe for her kids and their growing families. She took great pride in their successes and was always there to even out the dips. Her friends and the friends of her kids all knew they would be warmly welcomed in her home. She was an active member in the Catholic Church and looked forward to hosting family meals during the holidays and many other get-togethers. She was an animal lover and had several pets over the years, but her late cat, Larry, stood out as a favorite. After Larry's passing, Gloria opened her heart and her home to a new companion, a rescued cat named Gibby. Gloria loved watching sports and was an eternal optimist when it came to cheering on the Vikings, but nothing could rival her passion for Sioux Hockey! She loved to read, watch movies, keep up with current events, and do crossword puzzles. A few years ago, Gloria got an iPad and a whole new world opened for her. Best time ever…talking politics with her. Gloria's story was one of kindness, humility, and unconditional love. Her legacy shaped the lives of her kids and their families and will continue to live on as all good stories do.
Gloria will continue to watch over her six children and their spouses: Tom and Nancy Miller of West Fargo, ND; Peggy and Mike Paul of Crookston, MN; Mike and Brenda Miller, and Mary and Jim Thorsen of Grand Forks, ND; Barb and Gary Vaudrin, and Phil and Tami Miller of Park Rapids, MN. In addition, Gloria had 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren: Jessie and Shaun Evanson and sons, Carter and Drew; Jamie and Aaron Clayborn and sons, Kobe and Kruz; Justin and Kristal Paul; Sarah Paul Gatica and son, Caden; Kelsey and Kevin Helgeson and children, Riley, Lukas, and Isabelle; Susie and Phil Kroetsch and children, Sydnie, Duncan, and Louie; Charlie and Morgan Miller and children, Isla and Beckham; Tyler Thorsen; Katie and Britton Spader; Lizzy, Mady, and Ally Vaudrin; and Kiefer Miller. In addition to Don, her beloved husband of 33 years, she was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jamila Thomas; siblings Michael, Raymond, and Cecilia Thomas; and grandchildren, Monica Marie Miller and Beau Donald Miller. Treasured be the memory of Gloria Cecilia Miller.
Memorials may be given in Gloria's memory to the Grand Forks Circle of Friends Animal Shelter or .
Memorial Mass: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, with Monsignor Brian Donahue presiding, in Holy Family Catholic Church, 1018 18th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND 58201.
Visitation: With family one hour prior to the Mass in the Church on Saturday.
Inurnment: In the spring in Calvary Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020