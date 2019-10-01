|
Gloria I. Garrison, 87, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Sunday morning, September 29, 2019, at RiverView Health in Crookston.
Gloria was born in Crookston on August 21, 1932 and was the daughter of Ervin and Esther (Johnson) Ray. She was a 1950 graduate of Central High School. Gloria was united in marriage to Robert Garrison and together they raised 6 children. For over 30 years Gloria was employed as a secretary and bookkeeper for Crookston Welding. Sadly, Robert passed away in 2000.
Gloria was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed listening to all genres of music, evidenced by her love for everything from polkas to rap. She had been a ham radio operator for many years, communicating with fellow operators throughout the world. Gloria earned a General License which is one of the highest achievements in ham radio. She also was a member of AARL, the Amateur Radio Relay League, and MARS, a military radio group.
Gloria will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her 6 children: Steve (Pat) Garrison of Delano, MN, Larry (Shirley) Garrison of North Pekin, IL, Tim (Annette) Garrison of Stevensville, MI, Judy Hopkins (Ali Maxwell), Sandy (Ty) Gruhot, and David (Ann) Garrison, all of Crookston, MN; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joan Ray of Crookston; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; grandson, Thomas Litzinger; son-in-law, Dave Hopkins; parents, Ervin and Esther Ray; and 2 brothers, Darrel and Dennis Ray. May God bless Gloria's memory.
A graveside service for Gloria Garrison will be held at 10am, Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston with The Rev. Steve Bohler, officiating. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
