Harley O. Torgerson, age 86, of Cavalier, ND, and formerly of Crookston, MN passed away on July 4th, 2019 at Wedgewood Manor Care Center in Cavalier, ND. A Memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 17th at 2:00 PM at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, with Pastor Gregory Isaacson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston. Arrangements are with Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.
Harley O. Torgerson was born on June 17, 1933 to Oscar and Ella (Moen) Torgerson. He was raised and attended school in Crookston graduating in 1951. Upon Graduation Harley enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Korea during the war from June 1953 to May of 1954, in Japan, Spain, and then Vietnam War from January 1966 to October 1966. In addition, he was stationed in Texas, Florida, and Wisconsin. During his time of service Harley was an aircraft mechanic and performed multiple maintenance duties which involved all types of military aircrafts, specializing in jet engines. He was a Flight Chief and an Alert Complex Supervisor, Maintenance Supervisor, and was involved in crash recovery efforts. Harley's mechanical expertise gained him many awards. Whole heartedly he served our country for 22 years. Upon his discharge from the U. S. Air Force, Harley worked on various farms in the Crookston area until 1978 when he began working for the BNSF Railroad. He continued employment there until he retired. Harley moved to Erskine, MN during his retirement where he remained living until he moved to Wedgewood Manor in Cavalier, ND.
Throughout his life, Harley had a passion for the great outdoors and that was where he enjoyed being most. He loved hunting, trapping, fishing, and dog sledding with a team of Huskies. At one point in his life Harley raised raccoons as a hobby. He also liked building radio-controlled model aircrafts and reading mystery novels.
Harley will be greatly missed as he added much joy to our family, and we will forever be grateful for his dedication in serving our country. He was a life-time member of the VFW in Crookston.
Harley is survived by his sisters, Gladys Kemnitz, Pembina, ND; Marlys Galler, Port St. Lucie, FL; Verna Newhouse, Grand Forks, ND; niece, Sheila (Paul) Hartje, Bathgate, ND; nephews, Dennis Kemnitz, Warren, MN; Rick (Sheila) Kemnitz, Cavalier, ND; Perry Kemnitz (Valerie Blomquist), Hallock, MN; Kevin Newhouse, CA; Gary Newhouse, Grand Forks, ND; Jody Galler, FL; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Harley was preceded in death by his parents; one niece, Candace Galler; nephew, Randy Newhouse, great-nephew, Shawn Michael Kemnitz; brothers-in-law, Lyle Kemnitz, Harold Newhouse, and Arnold Galler.
