Harvey Keith Nornes, passed away December 28, 2019 in Mesquite, Nevada, at the age of 79. He was born August 31, 1940 to Helmer and Karine Nornes in Crookston, Minnesota. He attended elementary school in Beltrami and graduated from Fertile High School in 1958. He joined the Army after graduation and served in Germany and Korea from 1958-1961. After the service, Harvey worked in sales in the Twin Cities area until retiring to Mesquite, Nevada, in 2002. Harvey enjoyed visits from family and friends and most often the visits included several rounds of golf. He was an avid sports fan either participating or watching.
Harvey was a great friend with a wonderful outgoing and welcoming personality. He had a great memory and loved sharing stories from his many life experiences. He was a kind, caring and grateful man with an infectious sense of humor who would offer his guests a Pepsi and a fun-size Snicker bar.
Harvey is survived by his bother; Bud Nornes (Joyce)-Fergus Falls, MN, sister; Connie Jeffers (Gaylon Bratland) Ham Lake, MN, sister; Barb Ferry (John) Mesquite, NV. He was a favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Life service will be held in Blaine, MN in the Spring with burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota following the service.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020