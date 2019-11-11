|
Helen Jeanette Hohman, 89, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 9, 2019, at the RiverView Care Center, where she had been a resident since October of 2017.
Born on January 7, 1930 at Melrose, MN, Helen was the only child of the union of Elijah and Irene (Shaw) Kile. Since her father was employed doing road construction Helen moved with her parents to several communities throughout Minnesota including Two Harbors, Deer River, Minneapolis, and St. Cloud, where she graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1948. She then worked as a bookkeeper in St. Cloud for a time while also pursuing coursework in Art which was a passion of hers. Helen was united in marriage to James William Hohman on September 27, 1951 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud The couple made their first home in Greenbush, MN where children Mark, Luke, and Carole were born. In 1959 the family moved to Crookston where Matthew, Peter, Thomas, and Karin were born. For several years Helen worked alongside her husband, Jim, helping him with his photography and painting/wallpapering businesses. She also was a census taker for the Census Bureau during the every 10-year cycle.
Helen was a devoted member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception; singing in the parish choir, participating in Circles, teaching Religious Education, and helping clean the Church every Saturday morning. She was also actively involved in the school activities of her children and was a Classroom Mom at Eugene and Highland Middle Schools for a number of years. Helen was a longtime member and past-president of the American Legion Auxiliary, and loved playing bridge with her friends. Sadly, her husband, Jim, passed away on April 5, 2001, and their son, Mark, on September 25, 2016.
Helen enjoyed being a homemaker and was 'famous' for her baked bread and caramel rolls and the unbelievable aromas that filled their home. Her grandchildren will long remember the lunches she made for them that centered around chocolate malts and fried baloney sandwiches.
The true love of her life was her children and grandchildren and the many fishing trips up north. She relished every single trip and any time that was spent with family. She truly knew how to make a house a "home".
Loving family members surviving Helen include her children: Luke Hohman of Farmville, NC, Carole Hohman (Jeff Trosen) of Larimore, ND, Matthew (Terra) Hohman of Fergus Falls, MN, Peter (Cheryl) Hohman of Columbia Falls, MT, Thomas Hohman (Jamie Newman) of Whitefish, MT, and Karin (Jason) Perkovich of Thief River Falls MN; 14 grandchildren: Nicholas, Lexis, Gretchen, Broc, Heidi, Kristin, Katie, Kelley, Jacob, Cole, Isabelle, Elijah, Greta, and Luke; and several grand-dogs that found a special place in her heart as well. In addition to Jim, her beloved husband of 50 years, and their son, Mark, Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah and Irene Kile. May God richly bless the memory of Helen Jeanette Hohman.
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Hohman will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston at 2:00pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019. Visitation with the family will be from 1-2:00pm. Memorials may be given in Helen's name to the .
