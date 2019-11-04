|
Helen June Lyczewski, age 91, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN, with her family by her side.
Helen was born on February 15, 1928, in Crookston, MN, the daughter of the late Carl and Augusta (Ladhoff) Anderson. She was raised in Crookston, MN, and graduated from Crookston High School. On January 28, 1947, she was married to Norbert Lyczewski and they made their home in Crookston. Helen worked throughout her life in retail sales for Woolworths, Tiny Tiger, and Town and Country, and then later part time at the Four Season's Clothing Store. She worked at Riverview Hospital for a short time but what she really cherished most was her time volunteering as a foster grandparent. She loved people and especially being with children. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the and American Legion Auxillaries, and Golden Link Senior Center. In her free time, she loved to bake, especially brownies and pumpkin pie, make devilled eggs, and try new recipes. Most of all though, she loved to be with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her children, Bonnie Lyczewski of Moorhead, MN; Bob (Roni) Lyczewski of Brainerd, MN; and Debbie (Jeff) Dufault of Crookston, MN; 9 grandchildren, Alyson (Andrew) Schuster, Jaclyn Martin, Leah Dufault, Brett Lyczewski, Mark Lyczewski, Brandon (Jessica) Lyczewski, Alex (Mikayla) Genereux, Cody Genereux, and KateLynn Genereux; and 8 great-grandchildren, Ava, Cora, Cameron, Tatum, Gavin, Ruby, Mila, and Bexley; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Lyczewski; daughter, Patsy (Harold) Scheie; son, Mark Lyczewski; parents, Carl and Augusta Anderson; brothers, John and Clarence Anderson; and sister, Edna Bendickson.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Friday November 8, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Crookston, MN, with a visitation one hour before the service. Pastor Loren Mellum officiating.
Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Stenshoel Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm.
Interment: Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN, immediately following the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019