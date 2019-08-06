|
|
|
Herman Melbourne Thompson, 90, of Fertile, MN, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Resurrection Free Lutheran Church in Beltrami, MN with Pastor Dale Finstrom, officiating. Visitation will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston on Thursday from 5-7:00pm, with a 7:00pm prayer service and sharing of memories led by Pastor Dale Finstrom and Anders Macy. Visitation will continue at the Church for one hour prior to the funeral. Military Honors will be provided by the US Air Force Honors Team from the Grand Forks AFB. Interment will take place at the Maple Bay Cemetery, rural Fertile. Due to family sensitivities in lieu of flowers consider a memorial, and refrain from wearing perfumes or cologne.
www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019