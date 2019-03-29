|
|
Herschel Albert "Pepper" Lysaker and Margaret Ann "Marnie" Lysaker married for 56 years passed away 11 days apart on February 15th and Feb 26th 2019. Both are survived by son Christopher and daughter in law Joni Lysaker of Keewatin, MN (family Angelina, Tim, Adelyn, and Jon) of Nashwauk, MN. Marnie is survived by her sister Jeanne McKenzie (Dave) of Carnation, Washington, Pepper is survived by brother David Lysaker (Dawn) of Pelican Rapids, MN.
Both graduated from the University of North Dakota with teaching degrees. They then went on to be married on July 11th 1963 in Fargo North Dakota and then moved to Oceanside, California for 5 years before moving to the Iron Range in 1968.
After moving to the Iron Range, Marnie and Pepper built their home on Ely Lake in Fayal Township. Marnie was an educator at Franklin Elementary School in Eveleth specializing as a speech therapist. Her love of children and the joy she received in helping her students overcome obstacles to their education compelled her to reach far and beyond the expectations of her profession. Marnie was a dedicated and caring educator who was well respected by her peers for her integrity, dedication, and professionalism as well as her sincerity, caring spirit, and sense of humor.
Pepper's love of football and coaching was exceeded only by his sincere belief that the most important job in coaching was not to teach young men to play football, but to draw out the best in themselves and to become people of high values and moral character. Pepper also coached the Mesabi CC Women's softball team and put in equal time and dedication to the athlete's that he guided. Pepper was the recipient of many accolades and awards for coaching. Above all, Pepper loved people and loved to have fun. He always had a good story to share, enjoying visits with friends at the Roosevelt Tavern and Nick's Bar. Pepper loved to go with friends and family on fishing trips, to their beloved cabin on Union Lake, and could often be encountered on his evening pontoon tours across Ely Lake.
Marnie loved her home on Ely Lake and could most often be found in her kitchen. Marnie was a fabulous cook and enjoyed entertaining. For many years Marnie and Pepper shared their home with an endless stream of family members, friends, and others. Marnie and Pepper were known for opening their hearts and home to anyone in need of a meal, a place to stay, a refreshing beverage, or someone in need of a caring friend. Marnie was a gifted listener and spent many hours conversing with those who were seeking sound honest advice as she opened the possibilities to solutions in a nonjudgmental way.
The Lysaker home was legendary for being the gathering place for the Eveleth 4th of July football coaches "Candy Clowns" and
their families. The hospitality shown to literally hundreds of friends and their families was a testament to their giving nature.
Marnie's favorite holiday was Saint Patrick's Day. Marnie celebrated her Irish Ancestry with a zeal that would be the envy of many. Her home was transformed with Irish de´cor, music, and food. Her delicious meal of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, and soda bread was as fine a meal as one could find in the very best of Irish restaurants. Marnie's kitchen was open all day to a steady stream of hungry guests on St Patti's with the only request being that her guests would oblige her wishes by wearing green colored attire. Marnie had the final say on whether one was attired in a proper "wearing of the green". We will never forget the love and care that she put into this most special of meals.
Marnie and Pepper loved to travel. They journeyed far and wide all around the United States and often attended football coach's gatherings and conventions always sure to bring along porketta and other Iron Range delicacies to share with others.
Marnie loved her Catholic Christian faith, loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and was active in her parish. She attended weekday mass and was often a participant in the mass as a reader of holy scripture. She lived her catholic faith by serving others, loving unconditionally with patience, and by following her Lord's greatest commandment; to "Love one another, as I have loved you".
Marnie and Pepper lived life to the fullest and shared their love and all that they had with others. They left a shining example of love and charity for us to help guide our lives and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered in our hearts and in our minds.
Mass will be Saturday April 13th, 2019 at the Resurrection Church in Eveleth at 11:00 am with visitation 2 hours prior. Luncheon following the mass. Remembrances or memorials may be made in the form desired by friends and family.
