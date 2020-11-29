Idalia Gatica, age 76, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.
Idalia Cuellar was born on January 20, 1944, in Crystal City, TX, the daughter of the late Santiago and Josefa (Medena) Cuellar. She was raised in Crystal City and graduated from Crystal City High School. She was married to Robert Gatica on April 1, 1959, in Crystal City. They made their home in Crystal City, then Ohio, and finally settled in Crookston, MN, in the early 1990s. For a few years Idalia worked as a Teachers Aide in the Early Childhood Center at the University of Minnesota Crookston before becoming a full-time stay at home wife and mother.
Idalia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook, especially on the holidays where she should have the whole family over for a meal and conversation. She had a wonderful personality and was always putting others needs before her own. She had a contagious laugh and enjoyed cooking, reading the Bible, and especially spending time with her family.
Idalia is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Robert Gatica, Sr., of Crookston, MN; children, Robert (Sylvia) Gatica, Jr., of Crookston, MN, Corina Valdes of Crookston, MN, Juan Gatica of Crystal City, TX, Chris ( Sarah) Gatica of Grand Forks, ND, Michael (Micaela) Gatica of Crookston, MN, Adrian Valdes of Crookston, MN, and Scott Valdes of Crookston, MN; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Cuellar of Crystal City, TX; and brother, Juan Cuellar of Harford, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Santiago and Josefa Cuellar; brother, Armando Cuellar; sister, Minerva Gutierrez; and in-laws, Mercedes and Antonia Gatica.
Funeral service for Idalia will be at 11:00 am on Friday December 4, 2020, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN, with a visitation one hour before. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Interment will be at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic attendance will be limited to 75 people and masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be live stream on Idalia's obituary page on www.stenshoelhouske.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.