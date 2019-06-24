|
On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Ina Francis Harriet Parr passed away at the age of 84. Ina was born on March 8, 1935 in Lockhart, MN to Otto and Clara Carlson. She grew up in the Twin Valley area, graduating from Twin Valley High School in 1952. On August 30, 1952, she married Eugene Parr. With Gene working for the railroad, he and Ina lived in several locations as they raised their three children, Scott, Michelle and John. Upon retiring, Gene and Ina settled in Fertile, MN and then in Crookston, MN. At the time of her death, Ina had been living in Valley City, ND at the Sheyenne Care Center.
Ina was a warm, down-to-earth person who went out of her way to help people. She was known and loved for her happy nature, her sweet disposition, and her hospitality. She symbolized her dedication to Jehovah God by being baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 18, 1964. She enjoyed sharing truths from God's Word including God's promise that the dead will be resurrected to peaceful life on a Paradise earth. She looked for every opportunity to share good news.
Ina was preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers, Orlo, Arvid, and Dean, and a sister Doris. She was also preceded in death in 1983 by Eugene, her husband of 31 years. She is survived by her children: Scott (Beth) Parr, Yankton, SD; Michelle (Arlen) Bonde, Kathryn, ND; and John (Terina) Parr, Fertile, MN. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Nathan (Jo) Parr, Shane (Tiffany) Parr, Jason (Jeanette) Bonde, Cassandra (Matt) Gast, Vincent Parr and Damian Parr; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from June 24 to June 25, 2019