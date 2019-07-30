|
Irma Hemmingsen, age 98, of Fosston, MN, passed away on Tuesday, July 23rd, at Essentia Health Hospital in Fosston. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31st, at Kingo Lutheran Church in Fosston with the Rev. John Ragan officiating. Interment will be in Kingo Lutheran Cemetery, Fosston. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service on Tuesday, July 30th, at the Carlin Funeral Home in Fosston. There will also be reviewal for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.
Irma Imogene (Anderson) Hemmingsen was born on September 10, 1920 on the home farm near Rosewood, MN to parents Emil and Marie (Hellquist) Anderson. She grew up there and was baptized and confirmed at Rindal Lutheran Church and attended Rosebank Country School through grade 8.
After leaving home she was married to Delmont Hemmingsen and they later divorced. She lived in several locations in eastern ND including Grand Forks, ND, and lived on a farm southwest of Fosston for many years before moving into the town of Fosston in the fall of 1957 where she has resided until her death.
She raised five children and did a fabulous job and loved them with all her heart and soul. When living on the farm, she raised lots of chickens and sold eggs to buy groceries and family needs. She also grew a large garden and did lots of canning and preservation of vegetables and fruits. She also picked potatoes for many farmers in the fall to make some extra money to live on. She worked as a janitor at Kingo Lutheran Church for many years and also did janitor work at two business offices and several homes in Fosston. She had a food stand at the East Polk County Fair in Fosston for a number of years and made all the food and pastries that were served to her customers. With her daughter Sheryl, she opened and operated the Good News Book & Gift Shoppe in Fosston, the business later being sold to others. For 25 years Irma gave loving and compassionate care to the residents at the Fosston Municipal Nursing Home where she worked as a nursing assistant.
She also taught Sunday School, Friday School, Vacation Bible School and was a member of Ladies Aid (WELCA) and a circle group at Kingo Lutheran Church. She was a member of an area Homemakers Group for several years.
What is it that each of us would like to be remembered for when we reach the end of our life? For Irma, it is perhaps that she loved and was loved. Her family remembers her as the most caring, selfless, generous person who we always knew loved and cherished each one us. She demonstrated her love in many ways: cooking for countless numbers of people, keeping her home neat and immaculate, decorating her home for each season or holiday of the year, baking perfectly browned breads, cinnamon rolls and Julekake, baking special goodies for Christmas which included many Scandinavian specialties and shared them with many people, sending cards for every occasion to family and friends, giving Christmas and birthday gifts to all family members (siblings, children and spouses, grandchildren and spouses, and great grandchildren) and to many friends. She was always a most gracious hostess, and amazing cook and baker. She brought her children up in the Christian faith and raised them with love. Her prayers and faith were an example for her children and extended family.
Irma passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Essentia Hospital in Fosston, MN at the age of 98 years, ten months and 13 days.
Irma is survived by her loving children: Dennis (Jan) Hemmingsen of Fosston, MN, Ardella (Jerry) McGee of Trimont, MN, Roger (Bonnie) Hemmingsen of Fosston, MN, Sheryl (Tom) Vedbraaten of Crookston, MN; Grandchildren: Rita (Roger) Matejka, Heide (Will) Turner, Craig (Kristen) Hemmingsen, Tracy (Jim) Kozitka, Barb (Mark) Hagen, Bradley Hemmingsen, Chad (Laura) Hemmingsen, Sara (Bob) Klinkhammer, Troy (Stacey) Vedbraaten, Shelby (Chris) Peterson; and granddaughter-in-law, Leah Hemmingsen; Great grandchildren: Wyatt (Lianna), Hayley, and Ethan Turner, Katelyn and Carly Hemmingsen, Kendra, Zachary, Matthew and Alex Kozitka, Emily, Kari, Nicholas and Benjamin Matejka, Shelby and Camille Hagen, Parker and Riley Hemmingsen, Isabella Hemmingsen, Addyson and Ilsa Klinkhammer, Addisynn Vedbraaten, Cameron and Carson Peterson; Brother: Donald Anderson; Sisters: Marlene Barnett and Ardis Tunberg, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends.
She was preceded in death: Parents: Emil and Marie Anderson; Son and daughter in-law: Allen and Linda Hemmingsen; Son in-law: Richard Plante; Grandson: Paul Hemmingsen; Infant grandson and granddaughter Hemmingsen; Brother: Wallace Anderson; Sister and brother in-law: Mavis and James O'Donnell; Brothers in-law: Jess Barnett, Roger Tunberg; Sister in-law: Esther Anderson; and many other relatives and friends.
