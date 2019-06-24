|
Iven Gene Rude, 70, of Columbus (Forest Lake), MN, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by family, following a period of declining health.
Iven was born June 9, 1948, in Fosston, MN to the late Earl Rude and Irene Rude (Larson). He grew up in Fosston on the family farm, graduated high school and was drafted into the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam War. He served as a cook, in Fort Poke, Louisiana from 1968-1970. Right after the Service, Iven moved to Coon Rapids, MN.
In 1984, Iven found his dream property in Columbus and built his forever home. There, he spent many good years hunting with his sons & friends. Iven really enjoyed the peace and quiet his 10 acres provided and he loved all his collected treasures.
Iven was part of the Teamsters Union, as a truck driver, from 1970-2000. After retiring, he enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren at their many sporting events, visiting with friends, driving his Gator around the neighborhood and spending time at his cabin in Bruno, MN.
In addition to his parents, Iven was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis Rude and Duane Rude; brother-in-laws, Danny Dalzell, Arlen Hanson, Donnie Hammer and Veryl Bakken; niece Debbie Rush and nephews, Randy Bakken and Shane Roche. He is survived by his sons, Robert (Tracy) Rude, Darren (Sara) Brenk and Dan (Caroline) Pankonin; grandchildren, Makenzie, Shelby, Steivan, Madison, Jack, Ellie and Evie; siblings, Earlys Hanson, Inez Bakken, Jerry (Nancy) Rude and Loann Dalzell; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, 2PM at Hope Lutheran Church in Fosston, MN. Immediately following services, a luncheon will be held at the church. Interment will be in Poplar River Cemetery, Fosston. Military honors will be provided by the National Guard Honors Team and arrangements are with Carlin Funeral Home of Fosston.
A Celebration of Life BBQ will be held at son, Darren (Sara) Brenk's home in Ham Lake, MN on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 1PM, for those unable to travel to Fosston.
