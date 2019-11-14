|
|
|
Jacqueline Louise Johnson, 62, of rural Red Lake Falls, MN, passed away peacefully late Tuesday afternoon, November 12, 2019, at her home while being comforted by her loving family. She had been bravely battling cancer for the past five years. The funeral service for Jackie will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Bible Baptist Church, rural Crookston, MN with Pastor Preston Hoiseth, officiating. Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in St. John's Cemetery, rural Fertile, MN later in the day. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral is assisting with funeral arrangements.
www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019