Jacquelynn "Jackie" Christopherson, 74, of Crookston passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 with her husband, Kim, by her side.



Jackie was born on July 28, 1946 in Van Nuys, California, the daughter of John "Jack" and Marjorie Daniels. After high school, she was a waitress in Hollywood, where she served the stars. Jackie moved to to Palm Springs, California in the early 1980s, where she started working in a doctor's office. But, later, she took a job at a veterinarian's office and Jackie soon learned that she preferred animal patients over humans. Jackie met Kim and they were married on Nov. 29, 1990. Jackie must have really loved Kim because she followed him from Palm Springs to Crookston in 1991, and they purchased the Snow Sled Inn. Jackie worked at the Villa St. Vincent for four years before doing home care.



In addition to her husband, Kim, survivors include a sister, Patricia "Pat" (Jim) Whitton, Northridge, California; a twin brother, Ken "Butch" (Alana) Daniels, Bandera, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews and other relatives.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Sherry Fisher; and her "second mom" and best friend, Marian Christopherson.



There will be a private, graveside service.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie's memory are encouraged to the Humane Society of Polk County in Crookston.



