Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ingeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bryce "Jim" Ingeman

Send Flowers
James Bryce "Jim" Ingeman Obituary
James Bryce "Jim" Ingeman, 69, of Crookston, MN, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Fountain Hills, AZ.

A Memorial Service celebrating Jim's life will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson, officiating. Visitation with the family will be at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, February 14th, from 5-7:00pm, with a 7:00pm prayer service and time of sharing. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A complete obituary will be released early next week.

www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -