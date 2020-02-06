|
James Bryce "Jim" Ingeman, 69, of Crookston, MN, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Fountain Hills, AZ.
A Memorial Service celebrating Jim's life will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson, officiating. Visitation with the family will be at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, February 14th, from 5-7:00pm, with a 7:00pm prayer service and time of sharing. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A complete obituary will be released early next week.
