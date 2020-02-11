|
|
James Bryce "Jim" Ingeman, 69, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home in Fountain Hills, AZ, with his beloved wife and family.
Jim was born on September 14, 1950, in Hallock, MN, the son of the late Morris and Loes (Johnson) Ingeman. He grew up near Humboldt, MN, and graduated from Humboldt High School. He attended Moorhead State University and later, the Colorado Graduate School of Banking. After college graduation, he worked in banking in Hallock, MN and Anita, IA. In 1976, he accepted a job at Audubon State Bank in Iowa, and it was there that he met his love and best friend for life, Lori Weber. In 1984, Jim took a new position in Karlstad, MN, and in June of 1986, Jim accepted the position as President of Crookston National Bank, now Northern Sky Bank, until his retirement in 2019. Jim was active in the banking industry, his church, and community. He was especially proud of being a founding Board Member to UMC Teambackers and supporting pediatric therapy. He helped create the "Dancing in the Sky" multi-sensory therapy room at Riverview Hospital in Crookston.
Jim and Lori were married spring of 1982, in Audubon, IA. Through this marriage, they welcomed three children, Sara, Dustin, and Molly. He was also blessed with two granddaughters, Piper Charlotte Anderson and Parker Grace Anderson, whom he took extreme pride in.
Jim will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, proud father, distinguished banker, helper to many, pheasant hunter, fisherman and world traveler. He was so humble and kind. He cherished the time with family and friends. May we never forget his genuine smile and that twinkle in his eyes.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife of 37 years, Lori of Crookston, MN; children, Sara (Mitch) Anderson and granddaughters, Piper and Parker of Minneapolis, MN, Dustin Ingeman of Crookston, MN, and Molly Ingeman of Minneapolis, MN; sisters, Cheryl (Dale) Dunn of LaPorte, MN, and Cari (John) Hanzel of Brandon, SD; and brothers, Daniel (Rebecca) Ingeman of Moorhead, MN, and David (Sharon) Ingeman of Roseau, MN; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Loes Ingeman; mother-in-law, Charlotte Weber; sister-in-law, Denise Weber Kysor; nephew, Jason Dunn; and niece, Desiree Wanninger.
A Memorial Service celebrating Jim's life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson officiating. Visitation with the family will be at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, February 14th, from 5:00-7:00 pm, with a 7:00 pm prayer service and time of sharing. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Riverview Foundation* for the 'Dancing in the Sky' multi-sensory therapy room or Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston.
*Please make checks payable to Riverview Foundation. Include in the memo "Dancing in the Sky Room – Jim Ingeman". Donations can be mailed to 323 South Minnesota Street, Crookston, MN 56716.
www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020