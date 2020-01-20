|
James Elton Fenno passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2020, in North Riverside, IL. He was 81.
Jim was born in Wabasso, Minn., along with his fraternal twin, Jerry. The boys were the fifth and sixth of eleven children raised by Irene (née Reader) and Melvin Fenno, both of North Dakota. As a child, Jim delivered newspapers, and he loved to read novels and follow sports, especially baseball. In 1956, Jim graduated as valedictorian from Cathedral High in Crookston, Minn. He studied engineering at Marquette University in Milwaukee, then worked in the early '60s at M.I.T. in Boston on designs for the Apollo space program. Upon returning to southeast Wisconsin he met Ruth Roach, an English teacher; during their 39-year marriage they lived primarily in So. Milwaukee, WI (and briefly in Apple Valley, MN, Coronado, CA, and Greenfield, WI) and loved to travel. Jim was a longtime financial analyst for S.C. Johnson & Son in Racine.
Always a devoted dad, Jim is survived by his three children, Christine (Patrick), Mike (Erin), Joe (Celeste), and four beloved grandchildren, Ruby, Gavin, Braeden, and Kaelyn; plus his sisters Lorraine (Cy), Betty, Mary (Chris), and Margo (Rod), and his brothers Jerry (Heidi), Steve (Maureen), and Mike (Cherie), as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Ruth, his brother Tom and sisters Connie and Jeanne.
Memorial visitation Saturday, January 25 from 11 a.m. until time of memorial service 12 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alliance for the Great Lakes (greatlakes.org) are sincerely appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020