James Orris Grove, 74, of Climax, MN, and a longtime sugarbeet and small grains farmer, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 3, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent nursing home with family by his side.
James was born in Crookston on July 6, 1946, the son of Orris Theodore and Sophronia (Morgan) Grove. He grew up on the family's rural Climax farm, was baptized and confirmed at the nearby Sand Hill Lutheran Church and graduated from Climax High School with the Class of 1965. James worked with his father on the farm for several years, and while later living in Crookston was employed at American Crystal Sugar and as a welder for Gust Swenson and Sons. James then moved to Minneapolis for a few years before returning to the farm in 1976 and the land he so loved. He was very proud of being a small grain farmer and a member of the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers' Association. He was a gifted welder and utilized that expertise by making a lot of the machinery he farmed with. He also had a knack for enhancing what the implement manufacturers were making, demonstrated by taking two 4-row sugarbeet harvesters and combining them into one 8-row harvester.
James was a member of the Sand Hill Lutheran Church and also held a longtime membership with Crookston Eagles Aerie #873. His first love was for his family and he was extremely proud of the accomplishments of his five children and their families. James' favorite pastime was fishing with family and friends and his favorite hobbies were derived from the work he enjoyed so much, farming and welding.
James had a calm presence to him and never liked to be the center of attention. He would rather sit back and listen to his friends and family reminisce, joke around, and tell stories. Jimmy was proud of the home he built for his family, taking a turn of the century house and rebuilding it to the home he enjoyed for many years.
James is lovingly survived by his 5 children: Gay Lynn McCollum (Rick Hoff) of Bemidji, MN, Shane William (Tania) Grove of Foley, MN, James Orris Grove Jr. of Hooper, NE, Tony Ray (Joy) Grove of Mims, FL, and Terry Lea Grove of Crookston, MN; and 6 grandchildren and their families: Zechariah (Marilyn) McCollum and children: Arelli, Stella, and Fynnegan; Ryan McCollum (Paige Anderson); Miranda (Eli) Smith and son, Leo; Aughtom (Andrew) Holmgren and children: Mya, Colton, and Carson; Christine Grove; and Abigail Grove. He also leaves four siblings: Gail (Robert) Hasbrouck of Crookston, Eunice (Darryl) Anderson of Mandan, ND and Mesa, AZ, Harlow (Peggy) Grove of Climax, MN, and Deborah (Richard "Red") Normandin of Crookston; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orris and Sophronia Grove; sister, Joan Clemenson; and former wives, Brenda and Donna. May James' memory be treasured by all who were touched by his life.
The funeral service for James Orris Grove will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with The Rev. Joy Grainger, officiating remotely. Visitation will from 12 Noon until 2:00pm and interment will follow the funeral at the Sand Hill Cemetery, rural, Climax. The funeral will be live streamed by logging on to www.stenshoelhouske.com
