James Stephen Dillenburg


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Stephen Dillenburg Obituary
James Stephen Dillenburg, age 62 of Grand Forks, ND, died March 21, 2019 from cancer.

He was born August 25, 1956 in Little Falls, MN to Dr. Cyril and Norma Dillenburg. His elementary education was in Little Falls, MN and Grand Forks. The family moved to Crookston, MN where he was graduated from Crookston Central High School in 1974. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Dakota. In 1980, he moved to Florida, where for many years he was a contractor for installing specialty windows. He moved back to Grand Forks in 2012. Jamey was a wonderful artist. He left many pictures and other pieces of art for the family to treasure. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father (1984). He is survived by his mother, Norma, Grand Forks; one brother, Charles Dillenburg, Grand Forks; two sisters, Stephanie Dillenburg, Grand Forks and Andrea Dillenburg, Tucson, AZ. Also surviving him is an uncle, Hayden Thompson, Littleton, CO; two aunts, Edna Mae Clementson, Midland, MI and Joan Schweitzer, Jamestown, ND and several cousins.

A memorial service is not planned at this time. Memorials may be given to the Sunshine Hospitality House at 933 Duke Dr, Grand Forks, ND 58201 or the Altru Cancer Center. Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
