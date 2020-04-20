Home

Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Janice Faye "Jan" Charchenko


1952 - 2020
Janice Faye "Jan" Charchenko Obituary
Janice Faye "Jan" Charchenko, age 67, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Valley Senior Living on Columbia in Grand Forks, ND.

Jan was born on September 25, 1952, in Crookston, MN, the daughter of the late Prince and Lucille (Beving-Wheeler) Charchenko. She was raised in Crookston, MN, and graduated from Crookston Central High School in 1970. She worked at Crookston Central High School, Crookston National Bank, Offut Chevrolet in Fargo, ND, and then for the Minnesota Department of Transportation for over 27 years. She was baptized and became a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Crookston, MN, where she was a Deacon and taught Sunday School. She was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she held many offices including president, as well as a life member of the VFW Auxiliary, and the IWVA Auxiliary, where she held many offices and traveled to conventions in the US and Canada. In her free time, she enjoyed going on trips with family and friends, cooking, baking, reading, gardening, and flowers. In the same year there were 4 cousins born, Bruce Alt, Barb Snyder, Marlene Keller, and Jan. They all shared a special bond with each other and many of their other cousins.

Jan is survived by her brother, William "Bill" (Linda) Wheeler of Commerce Township, MI; sister, Jo Anne (Mike) Evans of Billings, MT; special cousin, Barbara Snyder; as well as many more cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Prince and Lucille Charchenko.

A memorial service for Jan will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Crookston, MN, once the restrictions from the Covid-19 Pandemic are lifted. Interment will be at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN, near her parents.

Online Guestbook: www.stensheolhouske.com

Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
