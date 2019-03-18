Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
2701 Rice St.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
2701 Rice St.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janna Capp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janna (Perry) Capp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janna (Perry) Capp Obituary
Janna Capp, nee Perry, Wall, passed away March 15, 2019 at age 81.

She is preceded in death by husbands Delbert Wall & John Capp; parents Charles & Clarice Perry; sisters Carol DuCharme, Pat Ekvall & Carolyn Perry. Survived by sons Timothy, Thomas & Ian; brother Jon (Marlys) Perry.

Funeral Service Friday (3/22) 11:00 AM at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 Rice St., Roseville, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now