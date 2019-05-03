|
|
|
Jean A. Stave, age 83, died May 2, 2019 surrounded by her family at Villa St. Vincent Nursing Home in Crookston. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 7th, at 1:00 PM at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home with Pastor Loren Mellum officiating. A visitation will be held at 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 3 to May 4, 2019
