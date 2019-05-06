|
Jean A. Stave, age 83, died May 2, 2019 surrounded by her family at Villa St. Vincent Nursing Home in Crookston. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 7th, at 1:00 PM at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home with Pastor Loren Mellum officiating. A visitation will be held at 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.
Jean Ann Schroeder was born in Crookston, MN on September 25, 1935, daughter of Harry (Jim) and Alma (Schroeder) Bushy. She was baptized and confirmed in the catholic faith. She received her education in Crookston. In 1972 Jean married Floyd Stave in Wyoming. Together they raised two daughters, Debbie and Kim. Jean was employed at St. Vincent for many years. The couple started several businesses which include Floyd's Taxi, Arrow Cub, and Floyd's Heating Service. Jean was also a long-time member of The Crookston Eagle's Auxiliary.
As a child Jean loved to spend her summers out at the family farm with her cousins. She also spent a lot of time with The Pete's, who she considered to be her second family. Jean's passion was being with her family. Jean played a significant role in the upbringing of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there to lend a helping hand whenever needed. She always said spending time with the kids kept her young. In the summer time she loved to be outside and go for walks with the great-grandkids. In the winter time she spent the days inside working on puzzles, reading magazines, and playing cards. She also enjoyed playing bingo with her girlfriends.
Memories of Jean will forever live in the hearts of her family. Jean is survived by her husband, Floyd Stave; daughters, Debbie
Ness and her husband, Randy, of Crookston, MN; Kim Rivera and her husband, Santos of Crookston, MN; her beloved grandchildren; Sarah (Cory) Moreno of Prince George, VA; Amy (Drew) Johnson of Crookston, MN; Kristen (Eric) Aguilar of Prince George, VA; Shaun (Anne) Ness of Crookston, MN; Nichole Ness of Crookston, MN; Katie Ness (Trey Rubie) of Grand Forks, ND; Amanda Stave, Tanya Rivera ( Chris Wade), Brandi Rivera (Aaron Baldwin) all of Crookston, MN; Great-grandchildren; Haley, Kathryn, and Gabi Parkin; Caitlynn and Brooklynn Moreno; Dylan and Tyler Elliott; Taylor, Jaelyn, Maci and Collin Johnson; Madilynn and Grayson Aguilar; Xavier, Zeke, and Ayden Wehrmeister; Wyatt Ness; Makenzie Ness; Taquira, and Jaylah, Reggie Rivera-Wade; 2 brothers, David (Sherlyn) Sinkevich of East Grand Forks, MN; and Dennis (Gladys) Bushy of Spokane, WA; 2 brother-in laws, Milton Stave of Crookston, MN; and Marvin (Verna) Stave of Davenport IA; sister-in-law, Janice Stave of Inver Grove Heights, MN.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; Harry(Jim) Bushy and Alma Bushy, and her loving companion Fred Sinkevich; brothers, Marvin and Glenn Bushy; one sister, Judy Cook; sisters-in-law, Terri Bushy and Sharon Stave; brothers-in-law, Larry, Sidney, John, Lowell, and Curtis Stave.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2019